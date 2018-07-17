Dimple Kapadia may be cast opposite Nagarjuna in Brahmastra, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar recently posted that veteran actor Nagarjuna would join the cast of Brahmastra. Johar mentioned that the South star would have a "special role" in the film.

We are honoured and exceptionally excited to have the one and only @iamnagarjuna doing an extremely “special” role in our film #BRAHMASTRA !! Directed by Ayan Mukerji @SrBachchan @aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor ...thank you sir for your love and your beautiful energy! pic.twitter.com/fVD5sRVQvc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 16, 2018

The second schedule of Brahmastra, which is being shot in Bulgaria may also have Dimple Kapadia joining the cast, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

A source informed Mumbai Mirror, “She will be seen opposite Nagarjuna in the film. It is to Karan’s credit that he could get the nod from Dimple.”

Brahmastra will be a supernatural romantic fairy tale and a first of its trilogy that has been planned by Dharma Productions. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, the film is slated to release on Independence Day in 2019. It also has Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the leading pair.

The veteran National award-winning actress has had sporadic appearances on screen in recent years. One of her most memorable performances in the past few years has been that of Rosalina 'Rosie' Euchaistica in Finding Fanny. The quirky mother-in-law to Deepika Padukone's character was much appreciated by the audience in Homi Adajania's satirical comedy.

The following year, Kapadia was seen in the sequel to Anees Bazmee's Welcome where she played Poonam aka Maharani Padmavati who tries to con Dubai-based criminal-turned-businessmen Uday Shetty and Majnu Pandey.

