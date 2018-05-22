Diljit Dosanjh unveils new Soorma poster; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares childhood pictures: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Diljit Dosanjh unveils Soorma poster, release date

The upcoming movie Soorma now has a release date, and a new poster. The star of the movie, Diljit Dosanjh, tweeted the poster of the movie and announced the release date to be 13 July. Soorma is a biographical film based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh, and has been directed by Shaad Ali. It also stars Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi.

New Sanjay Dutt film announced

IT’S OFFICIAL... Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur... Sanjay Dutt Productions' new movie #Prasthaanam to start shoot on Nargis ji's birth anniversary... Remake of Telugu film #Prasthanam... Deva Katta, who directed the original movie, will also direct the Hindi film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2018

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the next Sanjay Dutt movie, also starring Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur. The movie is called Prasthaanam and will be made under Sanjay Dutt's own banner. It is the remake of a Telugu movie of the same name.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar casts Tabu for Bharat

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who last worked with Salman Khan in the super-hit movie Sultan, has announced that actress Tabu will be a part of his next project Bharat. Salman Khan will be seen in Bharat alongside Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and now Tabu.

Amitabh Bachchan tweets about daughters

T 2812 - Daughters be the best .. !! pic.twitter.com/hED4fVEbqg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 21, 2018

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is also the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao brand ambassador, tweeted a picture of himself with his daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda. The two can be seen with smiles on their faces as the caption reads, 'Daughters be the best'.

Anil Kapoor blown away by a cover of song 'Tareefan'

Anil Kapoor posted a video on his Twitter page of a singer covering the 'Tareefan' from Veere Di Wedding. The singer is Lisa Mishra and she mashes the song 'Let Me Love You' by Justin Bieber with the Bollywood track from Sonam Kapoor's upcoming movie.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts pictures from her childhood

💖LKG Times 😍🌈✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2018 at 6:00pm PDT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently joined Instagram, posted two pictures of herself from the time she was a child and in school. The first picture posted is from when the actress was in lower kindergarten as the caption reads, 'LKG Times'. The caption for the second picture read, 'Grade 1...the same age as Aaradhya'.

