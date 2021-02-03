Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Rihaana with new song hours after popstar tweets in support of farmers' protest

Diljit Dosanjh's new Punjabi number draws its title, 'RIRI (Rihanna)', from the Grammy-winning artiste's nickname.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday released his latest track dedicated to international pop star Rihanna, less than 24 hours after she voiced her support to the ongoing farmers' agitation in the country.

The 2.16 minute-long Punjabi number draws its title, 'RIRI (Rihanna)', from the Grammy-winning artiste's nickname. The song acknowledges Rihanna's home country Barbados and how the popstar is an angel who has descended from heaven.

The lyrics of the song has been written by Raj Ranjodh while the music is by Intense.

Check out the song here

Barbados Diye Sohniye Kudiye ...

Rang Jion Kankaan Di Jaee Ein..

Raj tan Rab Nu Kare Salaama

Jiney Pari Dhart Te Laee Ein.. ❤️#RIRI #Rihanna https://t.co/SkyOBC8lLx Tere Concert ch Avan Pa Ke Kurta Pajama.. Oh RIHANNA ❤️❤️ @Thisizintense @raj_ranjodh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021

On Tuesday, Rihanna shared a CNN news article with her 100 million followers on Twitter, calling out the internet shutdown at the protest sites near Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar districts in Haryana.

Following Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece, Meena Harris and several other celebrities also took to voice their opinions on the ongoing protests and condemned the crackdown on farmers in the national capital.

In December last year, Dosanjh, known for Udta Punjab and Good Newwz, joined the farmers' protests at Delhi's Singhu border and asked the demonstrators to be patient and peaceful in their agitation and requested the government to accept their demands.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)