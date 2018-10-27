Diljit Dosanjh launches new single 'Putt Jatt Da', composed by Archie and penned by Ikka

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on 27 October, launched his new single 'Putt Jatt Da', composed by Archie and penned by Ikka. The upbeat, urban folk fusion song is backed by Speed Records and Times Music, and its video, directed by Keoni Marcelo. It was released on Speed Records' YouTube channel.

"I've always enjoyed singing. It's something that comes from within. A lot of thoughts and efforts have gone into its creation, ensuring that it's as unique as my previous tracks," Diljit said in a statement.

"Ikka and Archie have done a fantastic job in structuring the song. I hope our audience appreciates our efforts and showers their love on the song just like they have always done," he added.

Rap of 'Putt Jatt Da' has been done by Kaater. Diljit Dosanjh's past songs include 'Proper Patola', '5 Tara', 'Laembadgini, 'Patiala Peg' and 'Raat di gedi.'

Recently, Namaste England makers included 'Proper Patola' in their discography. Most lauded the song, while some said that the film's version was not as edgy as Diljit's rendition of it. The remix, in the film, was an EDM version of the original. Watch the song here.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Oct 27, 2018 10:51 AM