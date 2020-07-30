Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh drops title track from music album G.O.A.T, featuring model Elwa Saleh

The title track of Diljit Dosanjh's album G.O.A.T has been penned by Karan Aujla and directed by Rahul Dutta

FP Trending July 30, 2020 10:47:16 IST
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has shared the title track from his album G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time). Since being posted, the peppy number is ruling the charts as fans were eagerly waiting for the track. The music video also features model Elwa Saleh.

Diljit took to Instagram to share the news of the song’s release with his fans.

Check out the post

According to a report in NDTV, the upbeat number speaks about Diljit’s journey in the industry.

The song has been penned by Karan Aujla. It has been directed by Rahul Dutta. Diljit has extended special thanks to Kalikwest, Sandeep Rehaan, G Sidhu, Jain The Jeweler, Kaka Mohanwalia, Sukhi Dosanjh, Deep Sangha, Big Omeezy, Sukh Purewal, Sunny Purewal and Kamal Dhaliwal for making this music video a success.

The entire album will release on 30 July. The music video was shot in the US, reported News18.com. As the video begins, Diljit dons a finely tailored tuxedo and makes a grand entry along with his bodyguards. Later, we see the actor-turned-singer romancing with Elwa.

Diljit is known for his songs 'Laembadgini,' 'Ikk Kudi,' 'Tommy' among others. Diljit stepped into the world of Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Udta Punjab. He was last seen in Good Newzz, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. G.O.A.T has received quite the adulation so far.

Best-selling author Ravinder Singh praised Diljit for his latest song.

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t keep calm with the latest number. Here are some of the reactions

Reacting to all the love that he has received, Diljit tweeted a short clip of him singing G.O.A.T live.

Watch the official music video for G.O.A.T here

