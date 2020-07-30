Diljit Dosanjh drops title track from music album G.O.A.T, featuring model Elwa Saleh

The title track of Diljit Dosanjh's album G.O.A.T has been penned by Karan Aujla and directed by Rahul Dutta

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has shared the title track from his album G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time). Since being posted, the peppy number is ruling the charts as fans were eagerly waiting for the track. The music video also features model Elwa Saleh.

Diljit took to Instagram to share the news of the song’s release with his fans.

Check out the post



According to a report in NDTV, the upbeat number speaks about Diljit’s journey in the industry.

The song has been penned by Karan Aujla. It has been directed by Rahul Dutta. Diljit has extended special thanks to Kalikwest, Sandeep Rehaan, G Sidhu, Jain The Jeweler, Kaka Mohanwalia, Sukhi Dosanjh, Deep Sangha, Big Omeezy, Sukh Purewal, Sunny Purewal and Kamal Dhaliwal for making this music video a success.

The entire album will release on 30 July. The music video was shot in the US, reported News18.com. As the video begins, Diljit dons a finely tailored tuxedo and makes a grand entry along with his bodyguards. Later, we see the actor-turned-singer romancing with Elwa.

Diljit is known for his songs 'Laembadgini,' 'Ikk Kudi,' 'Tommy' among others. Diljit stepped into the world of Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Udta Punjab. He was last seen in Good Newzz, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. G.O.A.T has received quite the adulation so far.

Best-selling author Ravinder Singh praised Diljit for his latest song.

Main kiha @diljitdosanjh veere G.O.A.T ghaint aa — Ravinder Singh (@_RavinderSingh_) July 30, 2020

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t keep calm with the latest number. Here are some of the reactions

Bollywood vich jine khaan Goriyeee Ohna vich behndaa tera sardaar goriye @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/sMCtNBUH6r — Er Ajit Kalsi ਇੰਜੀ. ਅਜੀਤ ਕਲਸੀ (@Ajitkalsi9) July 29, 2020

Repeat te diljit#GOAT Sirra❤️❤️ Acha wait karwai but sadia waiting da mull pa Dita sir,,❤️❤️❤️ . Love ja diljit pic.twitter.com/gb5cZjbBeg — INDER KAUR (@inder_kaur751) July 29, 2020

Congrats @diljitdosanjh bhaji number 1 trending on YouTube in just 5 hours congrats bhaji bhut bhut love you so much dilo sari team di mehnat rang layi rabb tuhanu chardia kala bakshe respect ✊ ✊ #DiljitDosanjh @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/Yuxcxa76fm — Jasmeet Singh (@Jasmeet19972017) July 29, 2020

Very hit song .You are really G.O.A.T.. Hard work always pays off whatever you do.https://t.co/SsgeBSflme — Sonia Sarpal (@Soniasarpal1) July 29, 2020

@diljitdosanjh ji your song is very nice.

No doubt in it you do very hardwork.

It's the main reason of your success.

Carry on! #ListeningPartyWithDiljithttps://t.co/32nSWFYRFK — Sewak (@Jashan51644347) July 30, 2020

Lyrics bilkul samajh nahi aati lekin gaana khush kar deta hai! Cannot stop listening❤ That's what true music does I guess. Much love and best wishes. #GOAT #DiljitDosanjh — Sheetal (@ikk_kudii) July 29, 2020

Reacting to all the love that he has received, Diljit tweeted a short clip of him singing G.O.A.T live.

Watch the official music video for G.O.A.T here

