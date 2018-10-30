You are here:

Dilip Kumar's family friend refutes reports on actor's deteriorating health, asks media to not spread rumours

FP Staff

Oct,30 2018 10:26:31 IST

A family friend of screen legend Dilip Kumar, Faisal Farooqui on 29 October refuted reports that the actor has again contracted "lung infection". The 95-year-old actor was recently hospitalised at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for recurrent pneumonia.

Dilip Kumar. Image from Twitter

Dilip Kumar. Image from Twitter

Farooqui rubbished a couple of reports claiming that Kumar was being treated for the ailment at his residence. Farooqui also called out an online portal for spreading "mischievous posting and fake commentary" about Kumar's health.

He was also admitted to the hospital in September owing to a chest infection, which was later diagnosed as mild pneumonia. He has in the past also battled with respiratory issues.

Known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood', Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as Andaz, Aan, Madhumati, Devdas and Mughal-e-Azam.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2018 10:26 AM

tags: Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Dilip Kumar , Dilip Kumar health update , Recurrent Pneumonia , Saira Banu

also see

Vinod Khanna, Saira Banu's 1974 film Aarop highlights the importance of fearless journalism

Vinod Khanna, Saira Banu's 1974 film Aarop highlights the importance of fearless journalism

Lata Mangeshkar on #MeToo: A woman must be given the dignity, respect and space she deserves

Lata Mangeshkar on #MeToo: A woman must be given the dignity, respect and space she deserves

Stunt director Sham Kaushal accused of sexual misconduct, apologises 'unconditionally' in statement

Stunt director Sham Kaushal accused of sexual misconduct, apologises 'unconditionally' in statement