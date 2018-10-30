You are here:

Dilip Kumar's family friend refutes reports on actor's deteriorating health, asks media to not spread rumours

A family friend of screen legend Dilip Kumar, Faisal Farooqui on 29 October refuted reports that the actor has again contracted "lung infection". The 95-year-old actor was recently hospitalised at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for recurrent pneumonia.

Farooqui rubbished a couple of reports claiming that Kumar was being treated for the ailment at his residence. Farooqui also called out an online portal for spreading "mischievous posting and fake commentary" about Kumar's health.

Dear @Spotboye pls refrain from mischievous posting and fake commentary abt @TheDilipKumar’s health. Saab is doing well. -FF https://t.co/RScQ2uqJwu — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 29, 2018

This news is not true. @TheDilipKumar is fine. Pls don’t spread rumors. Dilip Kumar sahab is doing well- at home in the company of his loved ones. -FF https://t.co/1jB2JGag6K — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 29, 2018

He was also admitted to the hospital in September owing to a chest infection, which was later diagnosed as mild pneumonia. He has in the past also battled with respiratory issues.

Known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood', Dilip Kumar has given memorable performances in films such as Andaz, Aan, Madhumati, Devdas and Mughal-e-Azam.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2018 10:26 AM