Dilip Kumar undergoes pleural aspiration procedure, expected to be discharged on 10 June, says family friend
Dilip Kumar, who was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion — a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs — is undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital.
Screen icon Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital here following complaints of breathlessness, on Wednesday underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure, according to the actor's family friend.
The 98-year-old actor is under treatment at the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non- COVID-19 facility, since Sunday.
Kumar, who was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion — a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs — is expected to return home tomorrow, said family friend Faisal Farooqui.
"Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr Jalil Parkar and Dr Nitin Gokhale.
"They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomorrow (Thursday)," an update on his official Twitter handle read. It was posted by Kumar's family friend, Faisal Farooqui.
Parkar, the chest specialist treating the legendary actor, on Tuesday told PTI that Kumar was stable and likely to be discharged soon. He was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.
Kumar, who made his acting debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, among others.
Kumar's last big-screen appearance was the 1998 film Qila.
