Dilip Kumar turns 98; Saira Banu says veteran actor will celebrate 'quiet birthday' with close friends, family

Saira Banu says both Dilip Kumar and she have been keeping unwell, which is why they'll not organise a big celebration for his birthday this year.

Dilip Kumar turns 98 on Friday, 11 December. There will be no celebrations on the veteran actor's birthday this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss the family suffered with the passing away of Dilip's two brothers — Aslam Khan and Ahsan Khan. However, the actor's wife Saira Banu is planning to organise a “quiet birthday” with family and close friends in attendance.

According to a report by The Times of India, Saira Banu said that the couple did not celebrate Eid, Diwali or any festival this year because of the losses they have suffered due to novel coronavirus .

Saira said the birthday party will be organised with Dilip Kumar’s well-wishers staying at home and wishing him from the safety of their homes.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, Dilip and Saira are staying in isolation in their Bandra bungalow. A report by Mid-Day quoted Saira saying, “He (Dilip Kumar) doesn't keep well, neither do I. It's a difficult time for us, so, there is no question of a big celebration. We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health."

She also said that Kumar is doing fine, adding that he has some health problems, which is usually the case with the elderly. Saira also said that the actor, who is a sports fan, is spending his time watching games on television and listening to classical music.

Dilip and Saira also did not celebrate their wedding anniversary on 11 October. Saira Banu asked their friends and fans to pray for each other's safety and wellbeing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.