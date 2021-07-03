Dilip Kumar was taken to a Mumbai hospital on 29 June, to 'address medical issues' related to old age after he complained of 'breathlessness'.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city hospital in Mumbai, continues to remain stable and under observation, his wife Saira Banu said on Saturday.

The 98-year-old screen icon was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non- COVID-19 facility on Tuesday, to "address medical issues" related to old age after he complained of "breathlessness".

“Sahab is much better. We are still in the ICU. He is very stable and very well today. (Need) Prayers to get him out of here hale and hearty. Let us get out of the woods, we are still in the woods,” Banu told Press Trust of India.

The 76-year-old veteran also thanked fans and well-wishers for their unending care and support for Kumar.

According to a hospital source, Kumar's breathlessness is also under control. However, he will continue to remain in the hospital for a day or two.

"His breathlessness seems to be under control. He is still being kept under observation (in ICU) that is what the family wants. Looking at his age and all they want to make sure he is problem-free before he leaves from here,” a hospital source told PTI.

Earlier, Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui had shared an update on the legendary actor.

"He is stable. He continues to be in the hospital on doctor's advice so that doctor can provide necessary medical attention given his age. The family believes he will be discharged in a day or two," Farooqui told Press Trust of India.

He said the family has expressed gratitude to Kumar’s well-wishers for their unending prayers.

Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah too has been admitted to the same hospital and is undergoing treatment for pneumonia.