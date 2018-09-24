Dilip Kumar reportedly being fed through nasal tube following return from hospital after two weeks

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has returned home after a two-week stay in Lilavati Hospital following a chest infection. Although he has been in an out of the hospital a number of times in the past year, this stay was his longest, according to a report in DNA. However, he is still reportedly being nasal fed as the doctors think he is not fit enough to have solid food as of now.

Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 5, 2018

The Mughal-E-Azam actor was taken to the hospital on 5 September after facing respiratory issues. He was later diagnosed with Aspiration Pnemonia, a kind of lung infection. A large amount of food had also entered his lungs, making his condition worse. However, according to the new report, he has been discharged but has been prescribed heavy medication. Saira Banu, veteran actress and his wife, had also taken to Twitter a few days after his hospitalisation to thank his supporters and fans for their prayers.

Message from Saira !Banu: Thank you @rajnathsingh ji. Sahab’s health is much better. आप सभी लोगों की मोहब्बत और प्राथना से साहब जल्द ही हॉस्पिटल से डिस्चार्ज हो जाएंगे ! https://t.co/mLPPKVVzKA — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 10, 2018

