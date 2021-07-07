Reacting to the Tragedy King's death, sports fraternity and icons paid their tribute to the actor on social media.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday, 7 July at the age of 98. For a long time, the actor had been battling with ill health. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mumbai multiple times.

The family of the veteran actor confirmed the news on social media, saying that the beloved actor is no more. “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” read a tweet by a family friend Faisal Farooqui.

https://twitter.com/TheDilipKumar/status/1412600233062699008

Reacting to the Tragedy King's death, sports fraternity and icons paid their tribute to the actor on social media. Former India vice-captain Virender Sehwag shared a heartfelt note mentioning one of Kumar’s movie dialogues.

https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1412624839311904774?s=20

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle also expressed his grief saying that Dilip Saab was an “inspiration to many”.

https://twitter.com/bhogleharsha/status/1412606433737150464?s=20

Former Indian batsman and commentator VVS Laxman paid his respect to the legendary actor by tweeting, “Legends like him live on through their exemplary work”.

https://twitter.com/VVSLaxman281/status/1412619188150042627?s=20

Even former India opener Wasim Jaffer expressed grief on the news saying Dilip saab was one of the greatest icons of the film industry, who will live on forever.

https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1412610058232295425?s=20

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a post saying he is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary star. In a tweet, the cricketer called Kumar a genius actor who made a huge impact in Indian cinema.

https://twitter.com/SDhawan25/status/1412635553430867971?s=20

Among the many sportspersons, Indian boxer and Olympic medalist Vijender Singh also paid his respect to the late actor. He also addressed the late actor as Yusuf Saab as his real name was Mohammed Yusuf Khan.

https://twitter.com/boxervijender/status/1412620190336966658?s=20

Along with Vijender Singh, Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Yogeshwar Dutt too expressed grief at the actor’s demise.

https://twitter.com/BajrangPunia/status/1412632931047133187?s=20

https://twitter.com/DuttYogi/status/1412616681550061569?s=20