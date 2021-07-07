Dilip Kumar passes away: Shikhar Dhawan, Virender Sehwag, and others pay tribute to the ‘Tragedy King’
Reacting to the Tragedy King's death, sports fraternity and icons paid their tribute to the actor on social media.
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday, 7 July at the age of 98. For a long time, the actor had been battling with ill health. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mumbai multiple times.
The family of the veteran actor confirmed the news on social media, saying that the beloved actor is no more. “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” read a tweet by a family friend Faisal Farooqui.
https://twitter.com/TheDilipKumar/status/1412600233062699008
Reacting to the Tragedy King's death, sports fraternity and icons paid their tribute to the actor on social media. Former India vice-captain Virender Sehwag shared a heartfelt note mentioning one of Kumar’s movie dialogues.
https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1412624839311904774?s=20
Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle also expressed his grief saying that Dilip Saab was an “inspiration to many”.
https://twitter.com/bhogleharsha/status/1412606433737150464?s=20
Former Indian batsman and commentator VVS Laxman paid his respect to the legendary actor by tweeting, “Legends like him live on through their exemplary work”.
https://twitter.com/VVSLaxman281/status/1412619188150042627?s=20
Even former India opener Wasim Jaffer expressed grief on the news saying Dilip saab was one of the greatest icons of the film industry, who will live on forever.
https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1412610058232295425?s=20
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a post saying he is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary star. In a tweet, the cricketer called Kumar a genius actor who made a huge impact in Indian cinema.
https://twitter.com/SDhawan25/status/1412635553430867971?s=20
Among the many sportspersons, Indian boxer and Olympic medalist Vijender Singh also paid his respect to the late actor. He also addressed the late actor as Yusuf Saab as his real name was Mohammed Yusuf Khan.
https://twitter.com/boxervijender/status/1412620190336966658?s=20
Along with Vijender Singh, Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Yogeshwar Dutt too expressed grief at the actor’s demise.
https://twitter.com/BajrangPunia/status/1412632931047133187?s=20
https://twitter.com/DuttYogi/status/1412616681550061569?s=20
also read
Dilip Kumar dies at 98: Era comes to an end, peerless thespian was the defining voice of Independent India
What truly made Dilip Kumar the go-to actor for a host of filmmakers was his ability to carve an onscreen identity that could address many complex issues within the realm of popular Hindi cinema.
How Dilip Kumar's portrayal of Devdas is an enduring benchmark for tragic performances
Known as the only method actor of Bollywood, his portrayal of Devdas continues to be appreciated and admired and is touted to be the best of all screen depictions of this character.
Dilip Kumar passes away at 98: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu offer condolences
"To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero," Akshay Kumar wrote of Dilip Kumar's demise.