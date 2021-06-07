Dilip Kumar on oxygen support after experiencing breathlessness, will be discharged in 2-3 days
Dilip Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility in Mumbai, on Sunday.
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital here on Sunday after experiencing episodes of breathlessness, is stable and is expected to be discharged in a few days.
Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non- COVID-19 facility, around 8.30 AM.
"Saab is stable. Thank you for your heart-felt duas and prayers. As per doctors, he should be home in 2-3 days. Insh''Allah," the latest update on Kumar's official Twitter handle read.
The post also included an appeal to fans and followers to stay away from speculation. "Don't believe in WhatsApp forwards," it stated.
Dr Jalil Parker, who is monitoring the condition of the actor, said Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and is on oxygen support.
"He was feeling breathless, his oxygen was getting low, so he is on oxygen support. He has bilateral pleural effusion, which we are monitoring closely," he told PTI.
According to Parker, bilateral pleural effusion refers to the collection of fluid in the thin cavity which acts as a buffer between the lung and inner chest wall.
Earlier in the day, Kumar's wife and veteran actor Saira Banu told PTI that he was unwell.
"He had breathlessness. He is now here at Khar Hinduja non-COVID hospital for investigation," she said.
The actor was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.
Last year, the screen icon lost his two younger brothers — Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) — due to COVID-19 .
Kumar, who made his debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, among others.
He was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
