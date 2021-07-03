Dilip Kumar is stable, might be discharged from hospital in a day or two, confirms family friend
Dilip Kumar was taken to a Mumbai hospital on 29 June, to 'address medical issues' related to old age after he complained of 'breathlessness'.
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city hospital here, is stable, his family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Friday.
The 98-year-old screen icon was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non- COVID-19 facility on Tuesday, to "address medical issues" related to old age after he complained of "breathlessness".
"He is stable. He continues to be in the hospital on doctor's advice so that doctor can provide necessary medical attention given his age. The family believes he will be discharged in a day or two," Farooqui told Press Trust of India.
He said the family has expressed gratitude to Kumar’s well-wishers for their unending prayers.
Kumar was admitted to the same hospital earlier last month following episodes of breathlessness.
The Hindi cinema veteran was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.
Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila.
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah too has been admitted to the same hospital and is undergoing treatment for pneumonia.
also read
Axone actor Lin Laishram says Bollywood's 'narrow vision' results in fewer opportunities for actors from Northeast
Lin Laishram said while the appreciation for her role in Axone made her happy, it came to her after a struggle of nearly a decade in the industry, which is still learning how to be more inclusive.
Sandip Ray says he's yet to watch Netflix India's anthology based on father Satyajit Ray's short stories
Sandip Ray said he has watched the promo of the film but it was important to see an entire work to form one's own opinion.
Alia Bhatt wraps up filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi: 'Gigantic life-changing experience'
Alia Bhatt shared a few pictures with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the crew of the film and said, "The troubles the set has faced is another film altogether"