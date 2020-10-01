Dilip Kumar asks for photos of ancestral house in Peshawar, shares memories from childhood

The provincial government in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa recently decided to purchase the ancestral houses of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar to conserve the historic buildings which are in dilapidated condition and facing demolition threat.

Dilip Kumar took to social media to ask people to share more images of his ancestral house in Peshawar, after receiving a glimpse of it, thanks to a journalist from Pakistan.

Journalist Shiraz Hassan posted four images of the actor's ancestral house, which is over a century old, on Tuesday. The actor thanked him for the pictures and requesting "all in Peshawar" to share photos of the house, where he had spent the early days of his life before Partition.

Here is the post

Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar https://t.co/bB4Xp4IrUB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

In a series of tweets, the veteran actor wrote of the fond memories of his parents, grandparents and others in this house. He remembered his mother who was "frail and delicate" and always in the spacious kitchen.

He mentioned the sitting room where the family often gathered for high tea in the evenings, the large room where the ladies prayed, and all of the other corners of the home.

In a separate tweet he recalled that after Peshawar's Qissa Khwani Bazaar closed, a story teller would sit in the centre of the square and narrate stories.

2/n My mother who was frail and delicate was always in the spacious kitchen of the house and as a little boy I would wait for her to finish her chores so that I could just sit by her side and gaze at her beautiful face. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

3/n I have memories of the sitting room where the family gathered for high tea in the evenings, the large room where the ladies prayed, the terrace, the bedrooms, everything. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

4/n I can vividly recall the piggy rides on my grandfather’s back and the scary stories my grandmother cooked up to forbid me from wandering out of the house alone. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

5/n I have lovely memories of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, where I received my first lessons in story telling, which later provided the impetus to choose meaty stories and scripts for my work. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

6/6 Every day as the trading closed in the market of Qissa Khwani Bazaar, a story teller would sit in the centre of the square narrating stories of valour and victory, deceit and retribution which I would listen to with wide- eyed attention, seated next to my father and uncles. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 1, 2020

Kumar's ancestral home was declared a national heritage in 2014 by the then Nawaz Sharif Government.

The Department of Archaeology in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has decided to allocate sufficient funds for purchasing the two buildings that lie in the heart of Peshawar city, an official said. Dr Abdus Samad Khan, the head of the department of archaeology added that an official letter has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar to determine the cost of the historic building.



(With inputs from Press Trust of India)