Earlier this year, Kumar was hospitalised for a routine health check-up.

Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital after experiencing breathing issues, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said on Sunday.

Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital around 8.30 AM.

Here is the update

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was having breathing issues since past few days, says his wife Saira Banu pic.twitter.com/eNn4hfhELL — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

According to Kumar's official Twitter handle, the actor has been admitted to the medical facility for routine tests and investigations.

Here is the tweet

Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 6, 2021

Earlier this year, Kumar was hospitalised for a routine health check-up.

Last year, the screen icon lost his two younger brothers — Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) — due to COVID-19 .

Kumar, who made his debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, among others. He was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)