Dileep on Kammara Sambhavam producer Gokulam Gopalan: Eternally thankful to him as he believed I'd come back

Malayalam superstar Dileep made his first public appearance at the audio launch of his upcoming film Kammara Sambhavam earlier this week since he was released on bail in the Malayalam actress assault case.

It was a very emotional moment for the Ramaleela star who thanked his fans for standing by him through thick and thin over the last two decades. In his media interaction, Dileep revealed that Rathish had pitched the story of Kammara Sambhavam many years ago.

“The project couldn’t take off immediately due to certain situations. It’s a very ambitious project and I’m eagerly looking forward to its response. In the film, I sport three get-ups. When we were confused whether I should grow beard for one of the looks is when I got trapped in a tsunami and got jailed. I had grown beard in jail and we used that look in the film,” said Dileep, thanking producer Gokulam Gopalan for not losing his faith in him. “He had invested around Rs 10 crore when I was arrested. I’ll be eternally thankful to him as he believed I would come back. I see Kammara Sambhavam as my rebirth”

One of the highlights of this project, which tracks the adventures of Dileep’s nonagenarian character Kammaran, is the amount of effort that has gone into transforming him into an elderly role. Director Rathish Ambat revealed that it took them about five hours to transform Dileep into Kammaran. Dileep was all praise for NG Roshan, who spear-headed the make-up department. “I can’t forget Roshan and the magic he created with my three different looks. His are the hands of the God himself.” Dileep also thanked his co-stars, especially Siddharth, whose cooperation helped the crew finish the film as planned.

Siddharth, who plays a crucial role in the film, makes his Malayalam debut with Kammara Sambhavam. In a recent tweet, he described Dileep’s character as most complicated and layered. He wrote that the wrinkles of Kammaran hide many layers of truth of the character. He went on to add that it is the toughest film in his career yet.

Talking about transforming Dileep into the nonagenarian character, Rathish said, “He had to sit through grueling make-up sessions. To transform him into the 90-year-old character, it took us about five hours. The shoot would usually begin at 8 am and this meant the make-up process would start from 3 am. Dileep would be up by 2 am and keep himself ready. We had shoot scenes featuring Dileep in the older character as quickly as possible because the prosthetic make-up would last five hours after application,” said Rathish, confirming Dileep will also be seen in two other get-ups in the film. “He will also be seen in a clean shaven avatar and will also been seen sporting thick beard for some portion of the film.”

When the first look of Dileep as the 90-year-old Kammaran was unveiled, reports emerged that his look was appeared to have been inspired by Kamal Haasan’s older character from Indian. Clarifying on the character’s look and the inspiration behind it, Rathish said, “We used the looks and features of Dileep’s father and director Lal Jose’s father as references. Dileep obviously looks like his father but we took some of his features and paired it with some striking features of Lal Jose’s father’s to create this look. When both their faces were combined, we got the perfect look for Dileep’s character.”

Having gone on the floors way back in 2016, the film’s shoot was stalled in 2017 after Dileep was arrested. The shooting recommenced in October last year and was recently wrapped up. The film is slated to hit the screens this month.

Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 14:08 PM | Updated Date: Apr 05, 2018 14:08 PM