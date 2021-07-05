Ram Charan, in an Instagram post, shared that the meeting that took place at director Shankar's house in Chennai

Tollywood actor Ram Charan will soon be seen playing the lead in filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham's upcoming film. The untitled movie (#RC15) will be backed by Telugu producer Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Dil Raju recently met Ram Charan and Shankar to discuss the project which is expected to hit the floors soon. Informing fans about this latest update, trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that the trio met in Chennai on Sunday, 4 July to discuss the big project and shooting formalities.

SHANKAR - RAM CHARAN - DIL RAJU MEET: FILM TO BEGIN SOON... #RamCharan, director #Shankar and producer #DilRaju met in #Chennai yesterday and discussed the project [#RC15]... The PAN-#India film - not titled yet - will start rolling soon... This is #DilRaju's 50th project. #SVC50 pic.twitter.com/nPdGphVayS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2021

Charan, who is currently busy with SS Rajamouli's RRR, is excited to join this big project which will simultaneously be shot in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Meanwhile, the Magadheera actor also shared an update on Instagram about the meeting that took place at director Shankar's house. He shared a photo with the caption saying that he had a fabulous day in Chennai. He further thanked the director and his family for being great hosts.

This untitled project will mark the 15th movie in Charan’s career and the 50th production movie for producer Dil Raju. The announcement of another Dil Raju production venture has been made today.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s 43rd birthday, the makers shared that the Pataas actor is all set to collaborate with director KV Guhan for another crime thriller after his blockbuster film 118. The movie (#NKR20) is also being bankrolled by Dil Raju.

Wishing @NandamuriKalyan a very Happy Birthday! Happy to announce our film with him. We are bringing back the hit combination of @NandamuriKalyan & @KVGuhan with #NKR20 More updates soon.@SVC_Official#HappyBirthdayNKR pic.twitter.com/sQO312BQzd — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) July 5, 2021

So far, nothing much has been revealed about the cast and crew of the film. On the work front, Kalyan Ram will be seen next in Bimbisara, directed by Mallidi Vashist.