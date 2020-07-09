Dil Bechara title song teaser: Sushant Singh Rajput grooves to AR Rahman's peppy party track

Sushant Singh Rajput 'effortlessly pulled off' the shoot of the Dil Bechara title track in a single take, revealed choreographer Farah Khan

Disney+ Hotstar has shared a teaser of the upcoming title song of Dil Bechara. The final film of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput also marks Sanjana Sanghi's Bollywood debut.

Sharing the teaser video, singer AR Rahman, who has sung the track said, "Dil Bechara title track is a reflection of Manny's lively soul."

Billed as a soulful love story, Dil Bechara revolves around Kizie Basu (Sanghi) and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny (Rajput) and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love.

Check out the song teaser here

The teaser promo shows Sushant warming up for a dance performance while flashing his endearing smile. The actor can be seen sliding across the dancefloor.

According to The Indian Express, the title track of Dil Bechara was the last song to be picturised on Rajput. The report adds director Mukesh Chhabra and choreographer Farah Khan had recently revealed that the number is a one-take song, and they were confident that Rajput would "effortlessly" pull it off.

Farah further revealed that this was the first time she had choreographed the late actor.

She recalled her time judging a reality show where Rajput was a celebrity guest. “That’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show,” she said.

According to Hindustan Times, the trailer of Dil Bechara surpassed the record of superhero film Avengers: Endgame to become the most liked trailer on YouTube in 24 hours.

Dil Bechara is an official Hindi adaptation of John Green's The Fault in Our Stars. The film is set to release on Disney + Hotstar on 24 July.