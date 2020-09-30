Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Lootcase to release in Australian cinemas in October

As Indian theatres remain shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of Dil Bechara, Lootcase and Sadak 2, had premiered the films on Disney+Hotstar

Lootcase, Dil Bechara and Sadak 2 are among the new Bollywood films that will release in Australian cinemas this October.

As Indian theatres remain shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers already premiered them on Disney+Hotstar. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that Kunal Khemu's Lootcase will be the first of the three to be out in Australia on 8 October, followed by Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara on 15 October and Sadak 2 on 22 October.

Here is the update

Lootcase, is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and also stars Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey. Meanwhile, Dil Bechara is an official Hindi adaptation of John Green's young adult novel The Fault in Our Stars. Sadak 2, director Mahesh Bhatt's comeback, is about the unlikely bond that forms between a trio when they take a road trip to the Kailash mountain.

The films will be released across the country except the Southeast Australian state of Victoria. The Guardian writes that all Australian states are adhering to different rules to combat COVID-19.

The Australian government started reopening cinemas in the country in July. It was previously reported that Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's action-comedy Simmba, was re-released in Australia on 2 July.