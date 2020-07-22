Dil Bechara composer AR Rahman, singers Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan dedicate music video to Sushant Singh Rajput

Dil Bechara music team has released a video with Arijit Singh, Mohit Chauhan, and Jonita Gandhi among others singing songs from the film as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Ahead of the release of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, legendary composer AR Rahman, along with other prominent singers paid a heartfelt musical tribute to the late star.

The movie marks the last film of Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on 14 June.

On Wednesday, the musical team of the upcoming movie Dil Bechara dedicated a special video for the Kai Po Che! actor.

The movie's music album is composed by the Oscar-winning composer and has nine songs sung by artists including Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Jonita Gandhi, among others.

The tribute is a montage of the songs from the movie and features the singers dedicating the music to Rajput.

The video was shared in the Disney+Hotstar's Twitter handle.

Check out the tweet here

This one is going to remain in our hearts forever.

A musical tribute for our beloved #SushantSinghRajput ♥️https://t.co/Vb4gAUOEdh — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 22, 2020

"The music of Dil Bechara will always remain special to all of us. The nine tracks I composed for the film have a whole new meaning today, whole new life," said the music maestro at the beginning of the video as many scenes of Rajput from the movie are played.

He also performed the title song in his studio in Chennai and is accompanied by daughter Raheema Rahman, son AR Ameen.

The 13-minute and 26-second long music video is combined with clips from the film and the singers performing the tracks in their respective homes. Amitabh Bhattacharya, who has done the lyrics for the songs, also paid his tribute to Rajput.

Till now, the makers of Dil Bechara have released the videos of the title track (sung by AR Rahman) and songs 'Taare Ginn' (Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal) and 'Khulke Jeene Ka' (Arijit Singh, Shashaa Tirupati).

Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 July.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic drama is based on John Green's bestselling novel The Fault In Our Stars, and will see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

(With inputs from Asian News International)