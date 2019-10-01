Diego Maradona: Asif Kapadia's documentary on legendary footballer to release in India on 11 October

Oscar-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia's Diego Maradona, a documentary which charts the journey of the eponymous controversial footballer, will release in India on 11 October, reports Indo Asian News Service.

Backed by James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin, the documentary has been developed after editing over 500 hours of footage. The documentary showcases the life of the ace footballer's story from his small town origins to the stage where he made his way into the big leagues and winning the World Cup for his native country Argentina. It also depicts the times when Diego faced slumps in his career.

The documentary is being brought to India by PVR Pictures.

The film starts at the juncture when Maradona was at the helm of his career and was transferred to Naples for a world-record deal in July 1984, after which the Argentine led Napoli to its maiden league title.

Kapadia has sourced his material from Maradona's exclusive personal archives, decade-old newsreels, and interviews with historians and journalists. All this was then stitched into a 130-minute long documentary. Diego Maradona was also screened at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

As earlier reported in Reuters, Maradona chipped in with the film and said he had issues with the word 'hustler' in the title of the documentary. "I don’t like the title, and if I don’t like the title, I am not going to like the film. Don’t go and see it.”

Director Asif Kapadia, who made the award-winning documentaries Amy and Senna, had earlier said Maradona had not seen the film and admitted he was interested how the player would react to viewing the finished article.

“We are dealing with archive from way back, there will be lots of images that he himself hasn’t seen of himself, of his family, of his kids,” Kapadia told Reuters in an interview. “So I think it’s going to be quite emotional for him.”

Maradona also missed the film’s premiere at Cannes.

