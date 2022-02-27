“I consider Raza Murad Saab my lucky mascot. He has been in my last three films. And they were all successes. He HAD to be a part of Gangubai Kathiawadi, no matter how,' says Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

While every actor in the smallest of roles shines in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi there is one actor who appears on just one scene as a guest at a party hosted by Ajay Devgan, and you can’t miss him.

He is none other than veteran actor Raza Murad who agreed to be part of the film for Bhansali’s sake.

Says Raza Murad, “I am the only actor, who has worked with him in four consecutive movies. There was no suitable role for me in Gangubai Kathiawadi. So Sanjay Sir told me that he wanted me in the movie because I am his lucky mascot, therefore I happily agreed to be a tiny part of Gangubai.”

Raza Murad considers it his good fortune to have worked repeatedly with Raj Kapoor and Sanjay Bhansali. “I feel very lucky to have worked with two of the most passionate and perfectionist makers of all times, Raj Kapoor in his last two movies as the main villain in Prem Rog and Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last four movies, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Both the great makers have one thing in common, they make their movies with divine madness.”