Did you know Prince William ‘cyber-dated’ Britney Spears before he met Kate Middleton?

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears is in news for all things wrong. She is currently embroiled in an ugly divorce battle with her estranged husband Sam Asghari, speaking on which, she had stated a few days ago that she “could not take the pain anymore”. And now, new reports have emerged claiming that Britney and Asghari once got into a major fight, which ended with the singer being dangerously injured.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin claimed in ‘Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair’ that the two got into an explosive fight at a hotel once while they were married, and it left Britney seriously injured, to the extent that it required immediate medical attention. Harvey claimed that the fight between Britney and Asghari was bad and during the altercation, the singer tripped and hit the coffee table, “cracking her head open”.

But there is another part of her story, that not many are not aware of. Britney Spears once claimed that she and Prince William had a ‘cyber relationship’ during their teenage years before he met Kate Middleton. According to agency report Spears had revealed that she and Prince William had an email interaction while they were teenagers in an interview with talk show host Frank Skinner in 2002. The Prince of Wales was asked to supper by the then 20-year-old singer while she was in London, but he never showed up.

In the report Spears had mentioned, “We exchanged e-mails for a little bit and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn’t work out,” she said at the time. “You were blown out by Prince William?” Skinner asked, and Spears replied, “Yeah.”

Do you also remember, that the Britney Spears and Madonna kissed each other, back in 2003? She has also not been very lucky in love either. She and Justin Timberlake are among the most iconic couples of the early 2000s. The pair dated from 1999 to 2002. They had a very public and very messy breakup that had a significant negative impact on Britney Spear’s career.

She was first married to Jason Allen Alexander in 2004, her childhood pal. But they were only married for 55 hours, and as a result they had their marriage annulled rather than getting divorced. According to Alexander, the couple’s issues began when they shared news of their marriage with her mother and managers. This is probably, the shortest marriage that we have ever heard of.

Then she got married to Kevin Federline. They have two children together, sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16. They were in marriage for few years. Recently, she is in news for Sam Asghari, her estranged husband cracked open her head after a major fight.

According to reports published in The Hindustan Times, Sam reportedly accused Britney of violently attacking him first while he was sleeping, giving him a black eye. Sam reportedly claimed that he was sleeping when Britney “flew off the handle and began punching him” earlier this year. This was around the time Sam was spotted with what appeared to be a black eye and bite marks on his arm.

Sam was reportedly “concerned” because she had a fascination with knives and had them all around the house, including in their bedroom. The insider said that Britney “was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection.” Sam, on the other hand, was afraid because his wife would “fly off the handle” at minor issues.

(With added inputs from agencies)