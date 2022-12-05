While Dil Se’s Chaiyya Chaiyya is considered one of the most iconic songs Shah Rukh Khan has ever been part of, the amalgamation of three maestros Gulzar, Sukhwinder Singh, and Mani Ratnam gave a diva like Malaika Arora to the Bollywood. The song is so impactful that even after 24 years if anyone says Chaiyya Chaiyaa the very first thing that pops into every mind is hands down SRK and Malaika dancing on the train. Therefore, it won’t be wrong to say that even today it never fails to make all grove on it. However, it would definitely come as a shock to you to know that Malaika wasn’t the first choice of the makers, and was only taken on board after five actresses refused to climb on the train. On the first episode of her reality series Moving In With Malaika, filmmaker and Chaiyya Chaiyya choreographer Farah Khan Kunder shared the anecdote.

Farah revealed that while Malaika was nowhere on the radar, five actresses refused to perform the song. The opening episode of Malaika’s OTT debut exhibited Malaika’s dear friend Farah coming over to the diva’s place for a friendly visit. And therefore the two walk down memory lane and reminisce about the making of Malaika Arora. While talking about her past present and much more, Farah revealed that Shilpa Shetty, Shilpa Shirodkar, and “two or three other people” were among the actresses who said no to dancing to the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Farah began by saying, “You’re the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl. But luckily for you, some five heroines had refused to climb on the train. Malaika was nowhere on the radar.” The Om Shanti Om director added, “We had approached Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and two or three other people.”

While detailing why others rejected the project, Farah said, “One feared the prospect of climbing on top of the train, one was not available. Then the makeup person said, ‘Malaika is a very good dancer’. When she climbed on top of the train, we were completely curious whether she would pull it off or not. The rest as we know is history.” Well, the rest truly stands tall for being history, as the power-packed performance by Malaika made her a household name.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.