Jennifer Aniston said that she had to walk out at some points because she was already “a little emotionally accessible” and the shoot of Friends Reunion felt jarring with all the cameras surrounding them.

The recent Friends: The Reunion was a balm for many fans this year, who were delighted to see the stars of the hit sitcom- Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer- back together. However, the HBO Max Special proved hard for Aniston who had to excuse herself from the shooting a few times because she was overwhelmed.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Greene in Friends, said that “Time travel is hard,” while talking about filming the much-hyped special. She added that while the cast was happy walking back onto the set, they were “naïve” thinking that the reunion could be fun because they had forgotten what was going on the last time they were on the sets of the show.

According to the Morning Show star, the emotions she experienced while shooting for the Friends: The Reunion took her by surprise as it felt like “Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life”.

Aniston added that she had to walk out at some points because she was already “a little emotionally accessible” and the shoot felt jarring with all the cameras surrounding them. She also mentioned that she doesn't know how the production crew cut around her walking off the sets.

The Friends actor had earlier said the reunion special was difficult for all her co-stars since they have all gone on different paths since the show ended.

Friends: The Reunion was much loved by many fans with many praising the unscripted chats between the main cast where they talked about their experiences while filming the show.

Aniston also stated that while her career has been “nothing but blessed”, her expectations about more personal stuff “sort of shape-shifted”. However, the 52-year-old actor adds that she would not be the woman she was without the ups and downs she experienced in life.

On the work front, Jennifer Aniston is preparing for the sequel to her hit film Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler. She will also be seen in Hail Mary and an untitled Sophie Goodhart project.

