At the press meet of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol spoke about another sequel he shall be doing soon and that is Apne 2. The actor said he has the idea and story for the sequel and the narrative will be the same as part one, about family values and relationships. He also said, “There were some actresses that were getting scared in playing a mother on screen.” A user pointed out it was a dig at Katrina Kaif.

Katrina got #Apne when she wasn’t that big of a star so it would’ve been nice of her to do a cameo in #Apne2 as a thank you for giving her a role back then. pic.twitter.com/wdLs8O7VqE — Mahir (@mahir_khiladi) August 14, 2023

A fan of the actress defended her by saying- “Lol this is the dumbest tweet I’ve Ever seen first of all she wasn’t the lead of that film 2nd of all why would she do a cameo for a film just Because she had a small part in the first installment no one supported Her but u Expect her to, bro has no Brain cells.”

After earning a huge Rs 134.88 crore in its opening weekend, the film continued its dominance on Monday. And on Tuesday, which arrived as Independence Day, it shattered all the records at the box office. Gadar 2 raked in an insane Rs 55.40 crore and emerged as the highest-grosser on Independence Day.

Apart from that, it also emerged as the highest first-Tuesday grosser by beating all biggies like Baahubali 2 (Rs 30 crore), Simmba (Rs 28.19 crore), War (Rs 28.90 crore), Pathaan (Rs 23 crore), KGF 2 (Rs 19.14 crore) by a huge margin.

Gadar 2 is set to cross the Rs 250 crore mark today and will emerge as the second-highest grosser of the year after SRK starrer Pathaan, which stands with the humongous (Rs 543.05 crore).