The stunning Sobhita Dhulipala recently made a jaw-dropping and standout appearance at an award-ceremony in Mumbai, sporting a velvet gown, a veil, gloves and a cap, part of Gucci X Adidas’ collection. The look was cutting-edge, goth and oh so sexy as she took experimental fashion to the next level and pulled it off like a pro. Interestingly, that wasn’t the only thing that caught the attention of her fans – The actress also posted an image with ‘Made in Heaven’ co-star Jim Sarbh that had everyone talking!

In the image, Sobhita has her hand on Sarbh’s neck and it’s left everyone speculating on whether the actress just dropped a hint at a plot twist in the second season of ‘Made in Heaven’. We can’t help but wonder if the image hints at friction between Sobhita’s character Tara and Jim’s Adil Khanna in the series this season.

After a successful first season, ‘Made in Heaven 2’ set against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings, reportedly charters into international waters this season.

This year after receiving encouraging reviews for her portrayal in ‘Major’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, audiences can’t wait to watch Sobhita Dhulipala next in ‘Made in Heaven S-2’, Night Manager with Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.