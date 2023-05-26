A video that has gone viral on social media shows Salman Khan’s bodyguards pushing away Vicky Kaushal at IIFA press conference. The video that was shared by a lot of fans on social media shows Kaushal and Khan having a conversation, albeit a hasty one as the ‘Tiger 3‘ star had to reach the podium for the conference.

Khan said working on the third part of his popular spy franchise Tiger has been “hectic” yet fun.

“Tiger 3” will see Khan and Katrina Kaif return as spy agents Tiger and Zoya. The 57-year-old star said he has recently wrapped filming for the action-thriller movie, which will arrive in theatres around Diwali. It is produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). “I have been here (Abu Dhabi) lots of times. I shot for Race 3′, Partner’, Tiger’. I have completed shooting for Tiger 3′ now. You will get to see it on Diwali. It was a very hectic shoot. It was good though, Khan said at the IIFA press conference on Thursday evening.

The first movie in the spy franchise, Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger (Khan) who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is taking place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on Friday and Saturday. The IIFA Rocks event will be emceed by Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao, while the main awards will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

Khan will be performing on the main awards night. Other film personalities set to perform at the event are Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

