Jacqueline was very serious about her relationship with Sukesh Chandrasekhar and considered him a 'dream man', she was warned by many of her friends to maintain a distance from him due to his criminal history.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez‘s association with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is not hidden from the world. While the exact nature of their relationship is yet to be confirmed by the actress, it can be speculated that the two were romantically involved and Jacqueline was showered with several expensive gifts from Chandrashekhar. However, this association has landed the actress into trouble as an extortion case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar is presently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate along with Delhi Police. Jacqueline Fernandez is among the few persons to be interrogated in connection to her alleged relationship with Sukesh.

According to multiple media reports, Jacqueline not only received expensive gifts including cars, luxury bags, jewellery, Pedigree pets, expensive crockery, gym equipment, branded footwear, bracelets, and branded watches but her relatives were also given a hefty sum of money as loans. While Chandrashekhar claims to have a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez, the actress continues to remain mum, as she faces a police probe.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline was very serious about her relationship with Sukesh Chandrasekhar and considered him a ‘dream man’, she was warned by many of her friends to maintain a distance from him due to his criminal history. Among some of her friends, actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar both consoled Jacqueline Fernandez for avoiding Chandrashekhar, according to a report by Free Press Journal.

People are very much aware of Salman Khan’s fondness for Jacqueline Fernandez. The two are always seen bonding together at family events and gatherings, while Akshay Kumar also shares a good relationship with Jacqueline. They have also worked on many films together. A senior police official while speaking on the development reportedly said she was advised by her co-stars to be ‘wary’ of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, but she continued meeting him and accepting expensive gifts.

ED case against Sukesh Chandrashekar

The Enforcement Directorate, which is currently probing an extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has named Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes as an accused due to her connection with the latter. She has also been summoned multiple times by the ED and the Delhi Police for questioning in the matter to ascertain if she had any links with Chandrashekhar’s extortion racket.

The agencies have so far discovered several photos of the two of them together and also found that the conman had spent a huge amount of money on Fernandez.

Among other names which surfaced following the probe include Nora Fatehi, Nikki Tamboli, and Chahatt Khanna. They were also summoned for questioning.

