Manish Shah had alleged that Kartik Aaryan threatened to quit the project if the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released in theatres.

A producer named Manish Shah of Goldmine Telefilms created a flutter last week when he announced he would be releasing the dubbed Hindi version of the Allu Arjun Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. However merely two days later Shah reversed his decision claiming that the producers of Shehzada, the official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo flew down to dissuade him from releasing a dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as this would affect the business of the remake.

Shah also claimed that Kartik Aaryan the leading man of Shehzada had threatened to walk out of the film if the dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, was released.

A claim, strongly supported by the producers and the director of Shehzada, state that the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was stopped on request of Shehzada producers to Manish Shah of Goldmines, and the leading man of the film, Kartik Aaryan, never asked his producers of Shehzada to intervene or he never threatened to leave the film.

Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producers' decision and not actor.” He further adds, "I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors, I have worked with."

Says Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan “Kartik’s intent and excitement for Shehzada is unquestionable, it’s been a joy working with him, as director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film.

Says producer Aman Gill, "After finding out about the Hindi Version release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo we the producers on our own requested Manishji to not release it. Kartik is going all out for Shehzada as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of most dedicated actors in the industry.”