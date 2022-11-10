Well, Wednesday night was a star-studded affair in B-town, after Anupam Kher’s acting school, Actor Prepares held a grand special screening for his upcoming movie Uunchai. Now, a plethora of celebrities marked their presence in the special screening, including the star cast of the movie. While megastar Amitabh Bachchan was absent from attendance, his wife Jaya Bachchan, and son Abhishek Bachchan graced the event.

As several pictures and videos from the screening are making rounds on the internet, a video of Jaya Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut at the screening has grabbed all the online attention. This is after Jaya Bachchan seemingly ignored Kangana on the red carpet while posing with Anupam Kher for the paps. But contrary to this, another video reveals that Abhishek who arrived separately at the screening was seen greeting Kangana, and the two even warmly hugged each other.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video, wherein Kangana decked in a peach saree can be seen standing on a red carpet. After seconds Jaya Bachchan can be seen coming, and greeting all. Witnessing Jaya Bachchan coming closer to her, Kangana smiled and seemingly said “Hello, Jaya Ji.” However, Jaya Bachchan greeted someone else and appeared to have missed Kanagana’s words, as Amitabh Bachchan’s better half didn’t respond to her back and went on to click pictures with Anupam Kher. However, after Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek gave a courteous hug to the Queen actress, and they were even captured having a small conversation on the red carpet. Besides Jaya Bachchan and Kangana, the special screening of Uunchai was attended by Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit, and Shehnaaz Gill among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Apart from casting a series of veteran stars, Uunchai is special for yet another reason, and it is that the movie marks Sooraj Barjatya’s comeback to direction after seven long years. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa, and Sarika among others.

The movie revolves around a group of friends who decide to climb Mount Everest against all odds including their old age and extreme weather conditions, just to fulfill the last wish of their friend. Helmed by Barjatya, Uunchai is backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and boundless media. The adventure drama is all set to hit the theatre on 11 November.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.