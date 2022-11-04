Apart from Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the buzz on 2 November became all-time crazy for yet another reason. And that was because SRK and the makers of his upcoming actioner took the fans by surprise by unveiling the teaser of Pathaan. Now, as expected, the thriller-loaded teaser broke the internet in no time. The slick entertainer has amped the curiosity of cinephiles for one more reason and that is Pathaan is part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. While we all know that Salman Khan is all set to essay a cameo role in Pathaan wherein he will be reprising his role as Tiger, little did we think that Hrithik Roshan’s War character Kabir is also believed to be from the same universe.

Wondering how? Well, an interesting fan theory has evolved after a dialogue from Pathaan’s teaser went crazy viral. Moreover, it has also given rise to a possible and direct connection between Siddharth Anand’s upcoming directorial and his 2019 movie War. Now to prove the same, a video is making rounds on the internet, which shows a scene from War. In the video Kabir (Hrithik) tells his senior Colonel Sunil Luthra (Ashutosh Rana) that Khalid’s (Tiger Shroff) father Major Abdur Rehmani turned traitor and had killed his “buddy” and “partner”. Meanwhile, Pathaan’s teaser opens by indicating that SRK essaying the lead character was presumed dead. Therefore, this has sparked speculations on the internet that Kabir’s buddy and partner was none other than Pathaan.

https://twitter.com/iamharsh55/status/1587708881039302656?s=20&t=UW_NxiU6RK5L5Qr4FA2Shw

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, “It was intriguing how Kabir never mentioned the name of his friend who supposedly died. It reminded many fans of how such Easter Eggs are usually placed by Marvel and other franchises, which hints at one should read between the lines.” The source added that after the release of the Pathaan’s teaser, this theory has only grown bigger. Continuing further, the source claimed that Pathaan may have survived Khalid’s father’s attack and must have hidden for a reason. Moreover, another dialogue in Pathaan reveals that he was caught in his last mission. Apart from SRK, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is all set to hit the theatres next year in January.

