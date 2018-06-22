Did Google search show Salman Khan as 'worst actor in Bollywood'? Race 3 reviews could be the reason

Recently, a Google search declared Salman Khan as the worst actor in Bollywood. Although this is not the first time the search engine giant has messed up its search results. According to News18, only a few months back Googling 'India's first PM' would show Narendra Modi's photo next to Jawaharlal Nehru's, which was fixed by the search engine.

And now Salman Khan may have become the target of the glitch, which infuriated his die hard fans but amused others. While Firstpost could not independently verify this as the results don't appear on Google search anymore — several websites and twitter users have reported/tweeted regarding this search result.

Google it's totally unfair .It's totally ridiculous that a man with with most charity works&blockbusters @BeingSalmanKhan is worst actor.wht a cheap joke google is playing with us totally unfair.i think it's technically fault operated by Google mistakenly #worstbollywoodactor — @dnan (@beingIKtiger) June 17, 2018

Just wanted to ask @beingsalmankhan Why is google showing you as the #worstbollywoodactor ? Has google also watched #Race3 — Abhishek Arora (@AbhishekROCKY56) June 17, 2018

You can say he's the worst actor can't prove it because we all know that he is the king of box office. I mean even the perfectionist Amir Khan is below him when it comes to the most successful movies.. So be just. #worstbollywoodactor seriously?#BoxOfficeKing #MegaStarSalmanKhan” — Ayesha (@Ayesha_ahmad562) June 21, 2018

@Google I guess ur small lil campaign to bring down @BeingSalmanKhan got a lil late . #Race3 did wonders at Box office n so will his other movies. To all Salman haters gud luck, keep trying#worstbollywoodactor seriously? #GreatHumanBeing#BoxOfficeKing#MegaStarSalmanKhan — RK (@rkver2) June 19, 2018

Somehow, his name even popped up when people yelled 'worst Bollywood actress'.

Okay I tried 'Worst Bollywood Actor' and the result didn't surprise me but THIS did pic.twitter.com/VKRwqp33UG — Africa ke jungalon ki zehreeli titli (@thickskinnedaf) June 17, 2018

What's going on, Google so so so hates Salman. Now he is not just #worstbollywoodactor, but also #worstbollywoodactress. Hahahaha pic.twitter.com/lZi5e2rZBG — HITAISH DURUGKAR (@HITAISHDURUGKAR) June 18, 2018

One explanation behind this could be the use of meta tags that determine a Google search, reported News 18. When someone types a keyword on Google, the articles, photos and posts that use that particular keyword as a tag will show up in the results. This means that there are plenty of articles and posts about Salman Khan that have used the 'worst Bollywood actor' tag.

A Google representative also spoke to News 18 about this issue, saying "Google search results are determined by algorithms and there's no individual or group deciding what results to show for each query."

According to the same report, the reasons why Khan's name popped up could be because of the mostly negative reviews written about Race 3, which may have used the 'worst actor' tags.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 17:02 PM