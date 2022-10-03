Unbelievable, right? In the third episode of Mirchi Plus’ latest show Dream Homes with Gauri Khan, Farah Khan shares her first impressions of Gauri. Farah opens up about her affection towards Gauri and says that she has seen Gauri’s journey in the industry for over 30 years now. She further adds, “With the success and the money and the people fawning over you, she has remained a middle-class Punjabi girl to date.” That’s not all! Farah also lets the audience in on the details about the first time ever she and Gauri hung out in Goa, right after Gauri and Shahrukh’s wedding. In this third episode, you can catch Gauri re-designing the entertainment room at Farah’s home, sharing home decor tips, letting the viewers in on the art of personalizing homes, and much more.

Watch the video right here:

Being superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife is no easy task, and Gauri Khan knows that all too well. As a successful entrepreneur with a leading interior decorating business and an eye for producing hit films, she knows the challenges of her role. However, the tag of having a superstar husband is not always welcoming.

“When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time,” she shared.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the Hindi film celluloid in 2018 in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, In 2023, he’ll see three releases after ages. These titles are Pathaan, Jawaan, and Dunki.

