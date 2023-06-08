Apparently, Diljit Dosanjh and American singer Taylor Swift were spotted by fans in Vancouver and reports suggest they tried to get cozy. Reacting to all these reports and rumours, Dosanjh put out a tweet that was truly amusing. Here’s that tweet:

Recently, Rhea Kapoor & Ektaa Kapoor took the Internet by storm by pulling the ultimate casting coup for their upcoming madcap comedy, “The Crew”! Starring the celebrated trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, this comedy of errors and mishaps set in the struggling airline industry is one of the most awaited films of this year.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there — the makers have just announced the addition of none other than the dynamic actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh to the exciting cast!

After becoming a global sensation with his blockbuster music, Diljit has left a massively indelible mark with his celebrated acting performances in both Punjabi cinema and Bollywood. And now, he’s joining forces with this sassy trio to take us on a rollercoaster ride of laughter with “The Crew”.

The story follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

Dosanjh will also be seen with Parineeti Chopra in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila that will stream on Netflix in 2024.

