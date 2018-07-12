You are here:

Diane Lane roped in to star in pilot of FX's sci-fi series based on DC comic Y: The Last Man

Actor Diane Lane has been cast in the pilot of FX's Y, a drama series based on DC comic book series Y: The Last Man.

The Oscar-nominated actor will be joined by Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield and Marin Ireland in the adaptation, reported Variety.

The dystopian sci-fi comics series, created by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, is about a mass extinction that leaves a man and his pet monkey as the only male mammals still alive on Earth. Together, they're left to navigate a post-apocalyptic society run entirely by women.

In the pilot, which will be directed by Melina Matsoukas, Lane will portray Senator Jennifer Brown, the mother of Yorick (Keoghan) and Hero (Poots).

She has previously appeared as Martha Kent in Justice League, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Man of Steel. Her performance in the 2002 drama film Unfaithful earned her an Academy Award nomination. Lane has also been roped in for the final season of Netflix's House of Cards.

Michael Green and Aida Mashaka Croal will serve as co-showrunners on her upcoming project Y.

Matsoukas will also serve as an executive producer on the pilot alongside Vaughan Green, Croal, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 15:50 PM