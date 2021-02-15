Dia Mirza to marry businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, shares pre-wedding pictures on Instagram

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi will reportedly marry on 15 February in an intimate ceremony.

Actor Dia Mirza is set to marry businessman Vaibhav Rekhi today, 15 February in an intimate ceremony.

Early in the day, the actress also shared a picture from her Mehendi ceremony. The social media post is also the first confirmation from the actor regarding the marriage reports.

The Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein star shared a picture of her henna tattooed hand in an Instagram story. The short one-word caption for the photo spoke simply read, “Pyaar(Love)".

In a subsequent upload, she shared a story shared by her friend and actor Freishia Bomanbehram from the bridal shower. In this picture, Mirza can be seen sporting a white summer dress, seated in a cosy warm setting. She also had a veil on her head.

The outfit is identical to the one Dia wore in pictures with Vaibhav, shared by celebrity manager Pooja Dadlani on 14 February. Dadlani had captioned the post saying: “Welcome to our crazy family."

"Dia is getting married to Vaibhav in Mumbai on Monday in presence of family and close friends. It is going to be a private ceremony," a source told Press Trust of India.

Mirza was previously married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years.

As per reports, Rekhi's first wife was yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi. The ex-couple shares a daughter together.

Mirza last appeared in Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad and is going to grace the screen with Telugu film Wild Dog next.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)