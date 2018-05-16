Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal attend Sony BBC Earth's Blue Planet II screening
Dia Mirza too came out to support Blue Planet II, an immersive documentary about the ocean life.
Arshad Warsi arrives for Sony BBC Earth's Blue Planet II. The docu was shot over four years and across 39 countries.
Kalki Koechlin marked her presence at BBC Earth's Blue Planet II screening
Soha Ali Khan was all smiles at the blue carpet event. Blue Planet II has been narrated by Sir David Attenborough.
Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao also marked their presence at the event
Arjun Rampal came to the event with his daughters
Updated Date: May 16, 2018 19:41 PM