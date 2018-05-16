You are here:

Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal attend Sony BBC Earth's Blue Planet II screening

FP Staff

May,16 2018 18:59:00 IST

Dia Mirza too came out to support Blue Planet II, an immersive documentary about the ocean life.

Arshad Warsi arrives for Sony BBC Earth's Blue Planet II. The docu was shot over four years and across 39 countries.

Kalki Koechlin marked her presence at BBC Earth's Blue Planet II screening

Soha Ali Khan was all smiles at the blue carpet event. Blue Planet II has been narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao also marked their presence at the event

Arjun Rampal came to the event with his daughters

Updated Date: May 16, 2018 19:41 PM

