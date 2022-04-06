The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share how Nature is so important to us with lushful pictures from Coorg, Karnataka.

Dia Mirza Rekhi shares pictures of her trip to Coorg, Karnataka embracing Nature and the greenery around her. She believes that nature makes us happy, mindful, and also helps us heal.

She also urges her followers to make time for and take care of nature, in order to not lose balance. She writes: “What makes us happy? Nature

What makes us mindful? Nature

What heals us? Nature

Make time #ForNature everyday Because we are nature. Only when we move away from nature do we lose balance and ourselves.”

She ends her caption with a famous quote from Albert Einstein that says, “Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.”

