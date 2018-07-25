Dia Mirza shares photos of rhinoceros named after her in Kenya; thanks Ol Pejeta Conservancy for honour

Dia Mirza, who portrayed the role of Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manayatta Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, now has a baby rhinoceros named after her in Kenya. She took to Twitter and shared pictures of the rhino as well as thanked Ol Pejeta Conservancy, a wildlife preservation organization in Africa, for the honour.

Thank you @OlPejeta for naming this beautiful baby after me!!! It means the world to me. Thank you Richard, Hamid, Sarah, Elodie, Yaqoob and team for this privilege Visit #OlPejetaConservancy, take a pic with Dia and tag me! Win for the wild with @airarabiagroup pic.twitter.com/N1JlaHv1FD — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 22, 2018

She also shared the photo of the letter from the CEO of Ol Pejeta Conservancy which reads as follows:

Dear Dia Mirza: We are proud to announce that we now have a rhino named Dia Mirza in honour of your outstanding career and work as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for Environment. Dia Mirza is a female black rhino, born on 15th October 2017 on Ol Pejeta Conservancy. She is the fourth calf born to Nduta, and they reside together in the Southern Sector of the Conservancy. We look forward to partnering with you to further rhino conservation in Kenya and hope that you visit Ol Pejeta soon to see your beautiful Rhino.

Dia Mirza has been appointed as the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India. She has also been recognized by the United Nations for her efforts towards environmental conservation joining celebrities like Katy Perry, Anne Hathaway, Angelina Jolie, and Emma Watson.

