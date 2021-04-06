Dia Mirza says she didn't marry Vaibhav Rekhi because of pregnancy: 'Wanted to spend our lives together'

Dia Mirza said she didn't exchange wedding vows with Vaibhav Rekhi because they are having a baby together, but in fact, got to know about it on 'their big day'

Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor Dia Mirza got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on 15 February. On 1 April, she announced her pregnancy on social media by posting a picture clicked by her husband on their honeymoon. In the picture, she's seen cradling her baby bump. While many congratulated her on embracing the motherhood bliss, a person questioned the timing of her announcement. Taking to the comment section, she responded by saying that as women "we must always exercise our choice".

The user asked why Dia chose not to disclose her pregnancy before getting married to Vaibhav and break stereotypes as she did with a woman priest officiating at the ceremony. In response, the actor wrote a long note and cleared that she didn't exchange wedding vows with Vaibhav because they are having a baby together. In fact, they got to know about the pregnancy while they were planning for their big day.

She wrote, "Interesting question. Firstly, we didn't marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy”.

Dia added, the couple didn’t announce the good news until they knew its safe (medical reasons). She couldn’t hide her pregnancy for any reason other than medical as she has waited for many years for this to happen.

Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav as per Hindu rituals in Bandra. Conducted by a woman priestess, the close-knit ceremony was attended by only the families and friends including Aditi Rao Hydari and Jackky Bhagnani.

The Sanju actor was previously married to Sahil Sangha who is a film producer. The duo parted ways in 2019 after 11 years of their marriage. While Vaibhav's first wife was Sunaina Rekhi who is a yoga and lifestyle coach.

On the professional front, Dia is a part of the recently-released Telugu film Wild Dog co-starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Saiyami Kher. Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad was her last Bollywood release.