Dhvani Bhanushali’s Vaaste is the most liked Indian song on YouTube

The voice behind DilbarDilbar, Leja Re, Ishare is a sensation among youngsters. Dhvani’s magical music video Vaaste has been seen by millions, creating an overwhelming response and breaking records. Adding one more feather to its hat Vaaste has become the most liked Indian/Bollywood song on YouTube with 38 Million plus likes.

Tanishq Bagchi expressed, ‘’YouTube gives a platform to show creativity and you get to know audience reaction immediately. It’s my pleasure to collaborate with Dhvani who at a young age has such maturity and versatility in her voice. Vaaste is an original composition sung by Dhvani and in no time it has reached such new heights. I am extremely overwhelmed that it has become the most liked Indian song on YouTube.”

Adding further the head honcho of T-Series Bhushan Kumar said, “Vaaste has truly been a path-breaking solo for Dhvani and it gives us immense pleasure that she is the youngest artist of T-Series.It is indeed an achievement for everyone who has been a part of Vaaste.’’

For someone who has just entered in her teens, Dhvani Bhanushali is surely the new pop sensation in Bollywood.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 17:15:06 IST

