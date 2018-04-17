Dhruva Natchathiram may have found an antagonist in Kammatipaadam actor Vinayakan

Reliable sources in the industry say that Vinayakan, who grabbed our attention with his stellar performance in Kammatipaadam plays the baddie in Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming stylish action thriller film Dhruva Natchathiram.

“Gautham Menon was impressed with Vinayakan’s performance in Kammatipaadam. But the actor was not the first choice to play the antagonist, the team tried to approach many actors but none of them were as convincing as Vinayakan, his characterization and look will be a big surprise to the fans. Until now, directors have only portrayed Vinayakan in rustic looks but you will be surprised by his unique makeover in Dhruva Natchathiram. Once the trailer gets launched, people will be in awe of Vinayakan's performance”, says a source close to team Dhruva Natchathiram.

Vinayakan had played small characters in Tamil films like Maryan and Thimiru but Dhruva Natchathiram would be a big break for the actor, who also plays an important role in Mohanlal's Odiyan.

The trailer of Dhruva Natchathiram is said to be impressive and in fact, Lyca Productions (2.0 fame) has shown interest to procure the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the film. In various interactions, Gautham has mentioned that Dhruva Natchathiram is a first of its kind spy thriller in Tamil cinema, the director has shot the film in exotic locations including Turkey, Europe, and USA.

The film also has twelve interesting characters including yesteryear actresses Simran, Radhikaa and famous television personality Dhivya Dharshini. Director turned actor Parthiepan also plays a pivotal role in Dhruva Natchathiram, Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame and Aishwarya Rajesh who is known for her realistic films like Kaaka Muttai are the two female leads in the film.

Based on the success of the first part, Gautham Menon is also planning to make a franchise for Dhruva Natchathiram. Chiyaan Vikram plays a secret RAW agent in the film, he is sporting salt and pepper look for the first time in his career and the actor himself says it’s his best look ever.

Harris Jayaraj, Gautham Menon’s lucky charm, will compose the music and background score for Dhruva Natchahtiram; while the director’s other good friend Anthony is taking care of the cuts. “Nearly 90% of the shoot is over, we had plans to release the film in the month of May but because of the Tamil Film Producers Council’s strike, there will be a change in the release date”, added our sources.

Besides Dhruva Natchathiram, Gautham Menon also has his romantic action thriller Enai Noki Paayum Thota with Dhanush but the shoot is currently put on hold because the actor wants to complete his own production venture Maari 2. In Maari 2, Dhanush sports a twirled mustache but for Enai Noki Paayum Thota, he has to appear in a clean-shaven look and in the meantime, Gautham will complete the entire shoot of Dhruva Natcathiram.

Although Gautham had started Enai Noki Paayum Thota before Dhruva Natchathiram, sources say that Vikram’s film will first hit the screens.

