Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora blessed with a baby boy

Dhoopar announced the news on his Instagram account and wrote- 'It’s a BOY.'

FP Staff August 10, 2022 12:14:41 IST
Dheeraj Dhoopar

Actor couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora on Wednesday became parents to their first child, a baby boy.

Dhoopar shared the news with his fans and followers on Instagram, with the hashtag 'baby Dhoopar'.

"We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10-8-2022. Proud parents, Vinny and Dheeraj," he wrote.

While Dhoopar is best known for "Kundali Bhagya", Arora's acting credits include TV shows such as "Kasturi".
The couple, who got married in 2016, announced the pregnancy in April.

On the work front, Dhoopar will next be seen as a celebrity contestant on the dance reality show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa".

Updated Date: August 10, 2022 12:14:41 IST

TAGS:

