Dharmendra is a year older and very excited about life. “I stay away from the noise and pollution of the city. Stay in my farmhouse on the outskirts where I am as close to nature as possible.”

Not that Dharamji has turned into a recluse. “That is impossible. I love company. My family friends and fans are my oxygen. My children and grandchildren are my lifelines. I’ve no hesitation in saying I am loved by one and all. That is my greatest achievement and the only birthday gift every year,” the affable actor adds.

Dharmendra began his career in 1960 with Arjun Hingorani’s Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. “That’s when I gave my heart to the nation,” he laughs. He was signed by Bimal Roy for Bandini first, but Hingorani’s film released first.

Today Dharamji is looked upon as a legend beyond legends.

He protests, “I don’t know about legend. When I came to Bombay I only had my dreams. I was an untutored villager, with no idea of acting. I wasn’t even aware I was good-looking until I began receiving movie offers for my good looks. I’ll always be thankful to filmmakers Arjun Hingorani and O P Ralhan who saw something in me. Now when I look back I consider myself so fortunate to have worked with the best filmmakers and the most beautiful heroines in the film industry.”

During his career of sixty years, Dharmendra has appeared in over three hundred films. It is the earlier part of his career that holds the key to the actor’s legendary status. His films with the Bengali directors Bimal Roy, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Dulal Guha and Asit Sen gave Dharmendra a chance to underplay his characters beautifully.

When Dharmendra started acting he knew nothing about cinema. He surrendered to his directors, he didn’t ‘act’. He just did what seemed normal and natural.“I cannot lie, in real life or on camera. From a young age, I was obsessed about being on screen. God heard me. I was selected in the Filmfare talent contest. My endeavour has always been to be in front of camera and from there into the heart of the people. That I’ve succeeded in doing so is just my good fortune.”

Known as one of the most decent gentlemen in the film entertainment industry Dharamji says it’s his basic nature to be positive in life. “I cannot bear to hurt anyone. If I accidentally hurt anybody I am not able to sleep in the night. I have an insatiable appetite to love and be loved. My endeavour all my life is to give and get love.”

Most of his early films were heroine-centric. “And I had absolutely no problem doing heroine-oriented films,” says the affable legend. “I did them throughout the 1960s and 70s. In Bandini, Soorat Sur Seerat, Dulhan Ek Raat Ki Nutan had the main role.In Asit Sen’s Mamta Suchitra Sen had a double role. In Hrishida’s Anupama and Mohan Segal’s Devar, Sharmila Tagore had the author-backed role. In fact, Hrishida whose favourite actor I was, didn’t give me an author-backed role until Satyakam.”

Sayakam is one of Dharamji’s favourite films and roles. But his all-time favourite role is in Dulal Guha’s Pratiggya. “It came during the same year 1975 as Sholay, so it go eclipsed. But let me tell you, Pratigya was a super hit in spite of competition from Sholay. Just as in 1971 when Naya Zamana clicked in spite of blockbusters like Mera Gaon Mera Desh. They were such different films. I am very fond of Naya Zamana because it was based on Bengali literature. The film had beautiful dialogues. But I love Pratigya the most because it was a really tough role. I had to play a truck driver who masquerades as a cop. It was like playing a role within a role. It was a layered character with lots of emotions and drama. I had made to make people laugh all the way. But there was an undercurrent of emotions. It was a challenge. And people loved me in it.”

Dharmendra now has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which he is very excited about. “I get so much love and respect on the sets from all of them: Karan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya (Bachchan), Shabana (Azmi). I hope I continue to get the same love till the end of my life.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

