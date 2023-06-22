The first teaser of Karan Johar helmed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ had glamour written all over! Magnificent sets, promising music and an exciting cast, the film has left everyone wanting for more.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt essay the leads in this romantic family saga, which also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. With a powerhouse actor Ranveer, the sets of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ were always buzzing with energy

Dharmendra plays the role of Ranveer’s grandfather in the movie and their bonding was all things epic. A source revealed, “Ranveer loves to live his characters and his real-life bonding with Dharmendra on the sets aptly reflects onscreen. The connection that both the actors shared during the shoot was beyond beautiful. He even recreated Dharmendra’s style off screen and charmed the veteran actor with his antics. Ranveer shared a real life grandfather-grandson camaraderie with Dharmendra.”

Speaking about the charming actor, Dharmendra had previously shared, “Ranveer is a darling. Mujhse jab bhi milta hai buss lipatjaata hai. He holds my hand and refuses to let go. I really like him. He is very sweet. I am happy that these young actors of today behave so normally minus all the starry airs. He is so good with his performance. I must say…he is a versatile actor.”

In Johar’s films, there’s a song for every mood; there’s the romantic song, the wedding song, the tearjerker, and the happy one. Rocky Aur Ranii is no different. And different songs mean different moods and different moods mean different frames. Here too, there are snow caped mountains, a stunning shot of the Durga Puja, and the inevitable wedding shot, the money shot.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is scheduled to hit the screens on July 28.

