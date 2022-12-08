The ultimate He-Man of Bollywood Dharmendra is celebrating his 87th birthday today. As the veteran star turned a year wiser today, wishes from across the globe have started to pour in. Although the actor is celebrating an intimate birthday with his family, his special day is being considered nothing less than a festivity amongst his fans, who are marking the day with enthusiasm. Therefore on the occasion, his younger son and actor Bobby Deol gave his fans a glance at how the veteran actor marked his birthday with a puja at his home in the presence of his family members. Taking to his official Instagram account, Bobby uploaded a happy picture of himself with his father and his nephew Karan Deol. Apart from this, Dharmendra’s neighbour and actor Ajay Devgn were amongst a wave of celebrities who shower their love upon the veteran star. Responding to the same Dharmendra gave him his blessings.

While sharing the picture, Bobby wrote in the caption, “So blessed to be your son and grandson. Happy Birthday Bade papa Dharmendra.” In the picture, Dharmendra can be seen sporting a yellow shirt atop brown trousers and sitting in front of the holy fire with a garland around his neck. Both Bobby and Karan can be seen sitting on each side, as they hold his hand while passing million-dollar smiles at the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)



Now this beautiful picture has garnered the attention of several fans and many industry friends. Dharmendra’s eldest son and actor Sunny Deol were amongst the first ones to take to the comments section and wish his father on his special occasion. Taking to the comments section, Sunny commented, “Happy Birthday Papa,” and ended with a handful of red heart emoticons. Bobby’s Ashram co-star Chandan Roy Sanyal commented, “Janamdin Mubarak to the legend”. Actor Vatsal Seth wrote, “Happiest Birthday.” Actor Darshan Kumar commented, “Wishing a very Happy and Healthiest birthday to Dharam Ji”.

Ajay Devgn took to his official Twitter account and dropped a handsome smiling picture of Dharmendra waving at the camera. The actor shared the picture along with the sweetest note in the caption that read, “Dearest Dharamji. Happy birthday Sir. You are my neighbour & my favourite. And you continue to rock. Lots of love & warm wishes. Ajay”

Dearest Dharamji. Happy birthday Sir. You are my neighbour & my favourite ❤️

And you continue to rock. Lots of love & warm wishes.

Ajay pic.twitter.com/Yg0fO8tJIn — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 8, 2022



While responding to the Drishyam actor, Dharmendra took to the comments section and wrote, “Jeetey raho Ajay…You are my loving neighbour and I am your loving uncle. Love you always.”

Jeetey raho Ajay…You are my loving neighbour and i am your loving uncle. Love you always ❤️. — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 8, 2022



On the other hand, Dharmendra’s better half and Bollywood’s dream girl Hema Malini wished her husband and prayed for his health. Dropping to beautiful pictures with Dharmendra, the veteran actress wrote, “Praying for dear Dharam Ji’s good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life.”

Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today❤️ Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives🙏HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QkHlKaYSWV — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2022



Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be very soon seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The veteran will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie will hit the theatres next year in April.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.