Shabana Azmi is gearing up for the release of her next film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar. The family-cum-romantic drama also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. Azmi and Dharmendra’s collective experience in Hindi cinema is more than 100 years, and yet, in both of their careers, they never landed an opportunity to work together. 2023 brings them for the first time on celluloid.

It will be interesting to see how the two legends are presented together for the first time in their illustrious careers and how fans react seeing them. Dharmendra is known to be one of the most handsome looking men in Hindi cinema and Shabana Azmi is one of the finest performing actors we have had, brining ache, empathy, and robustness with her characters and films. The two together would not be anything less than a house on fire and that too under the direction of Karan Johar.

About the film

Bringing together Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi has definitely been a dream come true for Karan Johar. The filmmaker has expertly weaved the veterans into a cast led by young stars like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The first look posters feature a mix of contemporary vibe and vintage goodness.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.