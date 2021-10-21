Dharamshala International Film Festival announces line-up for 10th edition from 4 to 10 November
A bouquet of Indian and international feature films, documentaries, and shorts will be screened during DIFF, that will be held virtually again owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) on Wednesday announced the line-up of Indian and international feature films, documentaries, and shorts that will be screened during its landmark 10th edition.
