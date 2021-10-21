A bouquet of Indian and international feature films, documentaries, and shorts will be screened during DIFF, that will be held virtually again owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) on Wednesday announced the line-up of Indian and international feature films, documentaries, and shorts that will be screened during its landmark 10th edition.

COVID-19 The acclaimed festival will be once again held virtually, from 4 to 10 November, owing to thepandemic.

Four international and critically-acclaimed movies will make their India premiere at the festival. The films include Egyptian filmmaker Omar El Zohairy's Feathers, which won Grand Prize at the Cannes Critics’ Week, and The Tale of King Crab, which premiered at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight. Spanish movie El Planeta and Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period Of Time, Hungary's official entry to the Oscars, are the other films.

The DIFF will also screen three Indian feature films — Uljhan by Ashish Pant, Shoebox by Faraz Ali, and Laila Aur Satt Geet by Pushpendra Singh. Among the documentaries that will be showcased during the festival are Sundance winners The Earth is Blue as an Orange and All Light Everywhere. The other movies are Taming the Garden, Ganden: A Joyful Land, My Favourite War, Borderlands, and Radiograph of a Family.

Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal-starrer The Miniaturist of Junagadh and Vikramaditya Motwane-produced Khabsurat will be the highlights among the short films.

Festival director Ritu Sarin said though the team is sad for not being able to hold a physical festival, they are excited to reach a wide array of audiences with its digital iteration. "DIFF’s reputation rests in its meticulously considered selection of exciting and unusual documentaries, shorts, and feature films from around the world, and this year too, we have an exciting line-up in store for our audiences. Additionally, our team is curating a series of special programming events that will interactively engage with filmmakers and film-lovers more than ever before," Sarin said.