Tiger Shroff on Friday took to social media to unveil the motion of his new Hindi single, titled 'Vande Mataram'.

Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam goes on floors

Dhanush's upcoming Tamil film is titled Thiruchitrambalam, the makers announced as the movie went on floors Thursday. The film was tentatively called "D44".

Thiruchitrambalam is directed by Mithran Jawahar and produced by Sun Pictures. The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Nithya Menen, Prakash Raj and director-turned-actor Bharathiraja.

Jawahar has previously helmed Tamil drama Mathil (2021) and the 2010 romantic-comedy Uthamaputhiran.

Dhanush, who recently starred in Karthik Subbaraj's Jagame Thandhiram, will also be seen in Anand L Rai's Hindi romantic-drama "Atrangi Re" and the Hollywood thriller "The Gray Man", helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

South Park creators sign latest streaming mega deal

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a massive deal Thursday to make 14 movies of their enduring satirical cartoon for streaming service Paramount+, as Hollywood's frenzied scramble for online content accelerates.

While MTV Entertainment Studios -- which like Paramount+ is owned by parent corporation ViacomCBS -- did not release any financial figures, Bloomberg News put the deal at $900 million, which would make it one of the largest in television history.

The Paramount+ streaming platform launched in March in a bid to compete in a crowded and content-hungry marketplace led by the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

In a statement, MTV Entertainment's Chris McCarthy said developing new content with "tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+."

The deal also includes multiple new series of South Park for television network Comedy Central, which will see the long-running satire reach its 30th year by 2027.

"Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we're really happy that they've made a commitment to us for the next 75 years," said Parker and Stone in the joint statement.

"We can't wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats," they added.

Tiger Shroff unveils the motion poster of his new single 'Vande Mataram'

#VandeMataram, an emotion that celebrates independent India. Lucky to share this special tribute to our home, India. My bro @iTIGERSHROFF aced singing this. A song for every proud Indian. Releasing on 10th August! @VishalMMishra @remodsouza @Jjust_Music @mekaushalkishor pic.twitter.com/fDL7zFlZIc — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) August 6, 2021

Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music along with Tiger Shroff today unveiled the motion poster of the patriotic anthem,'Vande Mataram' ahead of Independence Day. Voiced by Shroff, this marks the singer-actor's first-ever song in Hindi after garnering success with two English songs, 'Casanova' and 'Unbelievable'. The song will release on 10 August.

Shroff shared in a press statement, "This is the first time I have attempted to sing a song like this, So excited and nervous at the same time to share with you all my next single 'Vande Mataram'. It's not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home."

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the song is composed by Vishal Mishra, lyrics by Kaushal Kishore and choreographed by Ankan Sen, Jueli Vaidya and Rahul Shetty.

Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval wrap up filming Goldfish

Actor Kalki Koechlin on Thursday shared that she has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming international film, Goldfish in London. The actor took to Instagram and posted a picture with veteran actor Deepti Naval, who co-stars in the film.

The film is directed by Pushan Kripalani and reportedly follows the story of Koechlin's character who returns home to her estranged mother, who is showing early signs of dementia.

Jessica Chastain to receive TIFF's Tribute Actor Award

Jessica Chastain will be honoured by Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with its Tribute Actor Award. Chastain's upcoming movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which she stars in and produces, will also premiere at the upcoming 46th edition of the festival.

“Jessica has brought to life such strong and inspiring roles for women, from the films that have screened at TIFF such as The Debt, Take Shelter, The Martian, Crimson Peak and Molly’s Game, to the upcoming world premiere of The Eyes of Tammy Faye at the Festival – she is one of the most respected actors of her generation," said Joana Vicente, executive director and co-head of TIFF.

"Her recent portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker is a testament to her exceptional onscreen presence and talent," she added.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, a Fox Searchlight movie, chronicles the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

Chastain essays the role of the televangelist, while Andrew Garfield plays Baker.

TIFF is set to run from 9 to 18 September.

